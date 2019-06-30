|
|
Judith M. Sigman
Manitowoc - Judith M. (Schwid) Sigman passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home at the age of 88. Born in Milwaukee on June 11th 1931, parents Sam and Vera Schwid. She is survived by her husband: Leon; two sons: Michael (Kelly) and Howard (Ellen); one daughter: Jill; two grandchildren: Jenna and Aaron; two great-grandchildren Hifa and Israel.
In death as in life, Judy wished for no accolades. Her love of family was matched by her love of community as reflected by her attachment to 4H, Girl Scouts, Laubach Reading, grade school monitoring, the welfare of the Synagogue and any cause, that needed her unique support. Highest on her list was the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, where she served as a violinist for 30 years, also as a fund raiser. In this capacity she led the drive to secure a new Steinway piano for the Capitol Civic Centre as well as making it possible to provide 7 world class musicians to perform in Manitowoc, notably the first being Itzhak Perlman. Yet she made time to assist with Sigman's Curtain Shop for 43 years and secure a degree at Silver Lake College at the age of 57, write a book, raise three children, one dog and provide a loving marriage of 66 years.
Judy's wishes specify no funeral or memorial services. In her goal to make the world a better place, she has donated her remains to the University of Wisconsin Medical School. Tributes to her memory may be directed to the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra, the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society or a cause of your choosing. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the excellent care provided by the staff at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, in particular the Critical Care Unit and Dr. Mike Rosenberg plus the Susan S. Richardson Hospice organization.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 30, 2019