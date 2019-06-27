|
|
Sister Judith Norwick
Manitowoc - Sister Judith Norwick, age 79, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Judith Ann Norwick was born April 26, 1940 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Schneider) Norwick. She entered the convent in 1956 and professed her vows in 1959. Sister Judith earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Sister Judith ministered as an elementary teacher at St. Joseph, Oneida; St. Joseph, Sturgeon Bay; and St. John, Antigo, all in Wisconsin, and at St. Francis de Sales, Manistique, Michigan. Sister Judith was also involved in parish ministry at Sacred Heart, Point Pleasant, West Virginia and St. Louis Catholic Church, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was the Mission Effectiveness Coordinator at St. Paul Home, Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and was a staff member at St. Joseph Retirement Community, West Point, Nebraska. Sister Judith spent time at St. Francis of Assisi, Greenwood, Mississippi, helping in the school and parish. She also ministered to the Sisters at Holy Family Convent, particularly to the Sisters in St. Rita Health Center, assisting with various tasks.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity and her siblings: J. Thomas Norwick, Mary Jean (James) Nussbaum, Karen (Steven) Blatz, Stephen (Marge) Norwick, and Patrice (Michael) Pajerski. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Dorothy (Schneider) Norwick and one brother: David.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Family Convent Chapel, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Hilary Brzezinski, O.F.M. with burial at Holy Family Convent Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Family Convent Chapel. The visitation will continue Saturday morning, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 27, 2019