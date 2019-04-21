|
Judy A. Waier
Two Rivers - Judy A. Waier, 77, town of Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Judy was born in Two Rivers on November 29, 1941, to Robert and Florence (Palzer) Buchner. She was a graduate of Washington High School with the class of 1959. On August 26, 1961 she married Gerald A. "Jerry" Waier at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 5, 2012. Judy worked for several banking institutions over the years, and also worked in the offices of Attorney Robert Koutnik. For the past 30 years, she also served as a very dedicated town clerk/treasurer for the Town of Two Rivers. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, and especially enjoyed going out for lunch or dinner.
She will be greatly missed by her son & daughter-in-law, Dave and Debbie Waier of Two Rivers; her sister, Jane (Jack) Meindl of Manitowoc; brother, John (Judy) Buchner of Florida; sister-in-law, Mary Waier of New Mexico; along with several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence Buchner; her husband, Jerry Waier; brother-in-law, Phil Waier; and her loving companion, "Abbie".
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St. Two Rivers is assisting the Waier family with funeral arrangements.
Dave and Debbie would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at the Holy Family Cancer Center; Holy Family Wound Clinic, especially Kelly Eells and her staff; the staff of River's Bend Health & Rehab; and the caregivers of Holy Family Hospice, especially, Sara, Mom's special nurse. Your compassion, kindness and wonderful care provided has been overwhelming and very much appreciated by us, Judy's family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019