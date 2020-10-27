Judy M. Batchelder
Two Rivers - Judy M. Batchelder, age 82, resident of Two Rivers, passed away Sunday morning, October 25th, 2020, after an extended stay at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Judy was born in Two Rivers on October 8, 1938 to Clarence and Irene (Mach) Laurent. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers. On October 19, 1957, she married Roger L. Batchelder at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with two daughters and sixty-three years of marriage.
Judy worked at Paragon Electric and over thirty years at Mirro Aluminum until her retirement. She volunteered many hours at the Two Rivers Historical Society; she was a longtime member of the Ladies of Holy Redeemer/St. Peter the Fisherman, the Two Rivers Senior Center, and the Firefighters Auxiliary. Judy was especially proud of her four grandchildren and was their biggest supporter, encouraging them to reach for their hopes and dreams. Being an avid reader, Judy always enjoyed a good book, and attending Masquers performances. She also looked forward to her monthly card club, gambling and bingo outings that often included lunch at Red Lobster. Forever a Wisconsin sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers. She will be remembered for her zest for life, great sense of humor, her quick wit, and always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Judy is survived by her husband, Roger; two daughters, Linda (John) Streu of Two Rivers, and Paula Schuette of Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Michael Streu, Bryan (Alexa) Streu, Ethan (Tara) VanLaarhoven, and Raven Schuette. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Lee (Jan) Batchelder of Yorkville, IL; along with two nieces, a nephew, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Irene Laurent; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Louis and Evelyn Batchelder; and one sister, Nancy Laurent.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate at the memorial mass, with burial of her cremated remains to take place in Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Friday evening from 4:30 until 6:00 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to St. Peter the Fisherman Parish or the Two Rivers Fire Department.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The Batchelder family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, especially the doctors and nurses of 2nd floor who showed incredible compassion and wonderful care for our dear wife, mother and grandmother. Your kindness is very much appreciated.