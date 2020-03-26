|
|
Judy Olm
Shawano - Judy L. Olm, age 68, of Shawano, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Judy was born on June 6, 1951, in Green Bay, to the late Vernon and Betty Lou (Eichhorst) Anderson. On September 18, 1970, Judy was united in marriage to Michael Olm at St. John-St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Judy had a love for music and was a wonderful singer. She enjoyed singing and playing guitar around the campfire with her family, listening to Patsy Cline, and playing cards. She was also a talented and creative cook and baker. Judy was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Judy is survived by: her husband of nearly 50 years, Michael; her children, Renee (Wayne) Hackelberg of Two Rivers and Chad Olm of Manitowoc; her grandchildren, Katelynn (Fiancée, Nick Sinner) Olm, Devon Olm, and Nathan Olm; three great-granddaughters, Zaylee, Zayda, and Lilly; her siblings, Linda (Don) Gilbertson, Dallas Anderson, Paul Anderson, Mike (Barb) Anderson, and Jeff (Lisa) Anderson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie Ford, Douglas and Beverly Olm, and Kevin and Lisa Olm. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Tammy Scholten.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Vernon, Jr., Charles, and Diane.
A celebration of Judy's life is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for all of the wonderful care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020