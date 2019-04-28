|
Judy Rae Bellin
Manitowoc - Judy Rae Bellin, 77, a lifetime Manitowoc resident, passed away Wed morning, 4/24/19. Judy had surgery early this year which resulted in many complications. Through all of her battles, she never gave up, but ultimately her heart did.
Judy dedicated her life to caring for others and retired from the medical field as a nursing assistant. She and her late son, Captain Rick Bellin, as founders of "Hooked on a Hobby", devoted 25 years to the community youth program. Thankfully, the love that she brought to others throughout her life came full circle in her final months, as she was surrounded at all times by loved ones. She adored people, they adored her!
A celebration of Judy's life will be held from 11 - 1 with a tribute at noon, on Saturday, 5/4/19, at St. John's, 1501 Marshall St. Manitowoc.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019