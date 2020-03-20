|
|
Sister Juliana Weber
Manitowoc - Sister Juliana Weber, age 98, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Florence Mary Weber was born March 19, 1922 in Taus, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Frank J. and Anna C. (Kopidlansky) Weber. She entered the convent in 1937 and professed her vows in 1940. Sister Juliana earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, and a Master of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee. Sister Juliana ministered as a teacher at St. Mary, Kaukauna; St. Anthony, Oconto Falls; Sacred Heart, Manitowoc; St. Wendel, Cleveland, all in Wisconsin; St. John, Laveen and San Jose Mission, Pisinemo, both in Arizona. She served as principal at San Roque, Santa Barbara, California; Topawa Elementary, Topawa, Arizona and SS. Peter and Paul, Kiel, Wisconsin. Following her years in the classroom, Sister Juliana served as a homemaker and provided other services to the Sisters at Immaculate Conception Convent, Yuma, Arizona; St. Christopher Convent, West Covina, California; San Damiano Convent, Slinger; St. Philip Convent and Bishop Wycislo Residence, Green Bay; and St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin. Since 2016 Sister Juliana had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, brothers (sisters-in-law): Mary Weber, Joanne Weber, Marie Weber, Leroy (Mary Ann) Weber and her sister Ann Peters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna (Kopidlansky) Weber, brothers (sisters-in-law): Albert (Jean) Weber, Frank Weber, Eugene Weber, Louis Weber; Sister (brothers-in-law): Hermena (Clarence) Hartman, Buck Peters.
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Juliana will take place at Holy Family Convent at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020