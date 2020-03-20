Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Juliana Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Juliana Weber


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Juliana Weber Obituary
Sister Juliana Weber

Manitowoc - Sister Juliana Weber, age 98, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.

The former Florence Mary Weber was born March 19, 1922 in Taus, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Frank J. and Anna C. (Kopidlansky) Weber. She entered the convent in 1937 and professed her vows in 1940. Sister Juliana earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at Holy Family College, Manitowoc, and a Master of Arts Degree from Marquette University, Milwaukee. Sister Juliana ministered as a teacher at St. Mary, Kaukauna; St. Anthony, Oconto Falls; Sacred Heart, Manitowoc; St. Wendel, Cleveland, all in Wisconsin; St. John, Laveen and San Jose Mission, Pisinemo, both in Arizona. She served as principal at San Roque, Santa Barbara, California; Topawa Elementary, Topawa, Arizona and SS. Peter and Paul, Kiel, Wisconsin. Following her years in the classroom, Sister Juliana served as a homemaker and provided other services to the Sisters at Immaculate Conception Convent, Yuma, Arizona; St. Christopher Convent, West Covina, California; San Damiano Convent, Slinger; St. Philip Convent and Bishop Wycislo Residence, Green Bay; and St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin. Since 2016 Sister Juliana had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.

Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, brothers (sisters-in-law): Mary Weber, Joanne Weber, Marie Weber, Leroy (Mary Ann) Weber and her sister Ann Peters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna (Kopidlansky) Weber, brothers (sisters-in-law): Albert (Jean) Weber, Frank Weber, Eugene Weber, Louis Weber; Sister (brothers-in-law): Hermena (Clarence) Hartman, Buck Peters.

The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Juliana will take place at Holy Family Convent at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -