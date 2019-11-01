|
June D. Marquardt
Manitowoc - June D. Marquardt, age 91, resident of Manitowoc, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
June was born on June 11, 1928, in Two Rivers. Her parents were the late William and Sophrona (Schmidt) Zarn. As a 1946 Graduate of Two Rivers' Washington High School, she continued her education at Deaconess Hospital X-Ray School in Milwaukee. She began her X-Ray Technician career at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. On June 2, 1951, June married Paul H. Marquardt at St. John's Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. June continued her medical career in Manitowoc's Holy Family Hospital and Memorial Hospital. As a long standing member of the Wisconsin Society of Radiologic Technologists, she became their president in 1969-1970. As a flower gardener, she held offices in the Manitowoc Garden Club. With a heart for those less fortunate, she used her sewing talents within First Lutheran's Snip'n Sew. Although she enjoyed time alone with a book or puzzle, June joined various bridge and cribbage groups in Manitowoc, Two Rivers, and Panama City Beach, Florida.
Survivors include her husband: Paul Marquardt, Manitowoc; two daughters: Mary Kay (David) Fox, and Sue Archambault, both of Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Jesse Archambault and special friend: Summer; Dawn Seefeldt and special friend: Kyle, Lydia Fox; one great-grandson: Alex Seefeldt, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Homer Zarn; and one sister-in-law: Ruth Zarn.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's, Hope House, The Haven, Capital Civic Centre, First Lutheran Church Women or the donor's choice. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of Holy Family Hospice and Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for all the wonderful and compassionate care given to June these past four months.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019