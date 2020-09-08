Karen A. Naidl
Maribel - Karen A. Naidl, age 75, of Maribel passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence with her loving husband at her side.
Karen was born on March 22, 1945, daughter of the late George "Bud" and Adeline (Ahrndt) Woida. Karen attended St. Mary and St. Andrew Catholic Grade Schools and was a 1963 graduate of Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. On October 2, 1965 she was united in marriage to Clarence "Cal" Naidl at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
Karen enjoyed sharing her faith with others, she had a great gift to connect and share with young people. In the beginning of her marriage, she stayed at home and raised and supported her children, which was very important to her. It was the first priority in her life. Later in life Karen waitressed at many different restaurants in the area which she absolutely loved. She loved connecting with people over a good cup of coffee. This so enriched her life.
Survivors include: her husband, Cal Naidl, Maribel; two daughters and two sons and their families: Terry (Chris) McCabe, Gilbert, MN; Wade (Kris) Naidl, Racine; Becky (Gil) Siman, Bradenton, FL; Chad Naidl, Neenah; four grandchildren: Zachary Barnes, Duluth, MN; Kate Barnes, Gilbert, MN; Brock Naidl, Madison; Carsen Naidl, Racine; one sister and brother-in-law: Joan (Jack) Free, Sheboygan; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Pauline Rusch, Manitowoc; Linda (Michael) Tollefson, Two Rivers; nieces and nephews include: Lori Jean Maltby, Robin (Bob) Nelson, Margo Power, Vicki Wittmus, Craig Woida, Chuck Denk, Brian (Meleah) Richter, Doug Richter, Stuart (Lori) Free, Sharon (Tim) Leonhard, Eric Tollefson, Luke Tollefson, Matthew (Andrea) Tollefson; special friends: Floyd (Ann) Zeman. Other relatives and many friends survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Adeline Woida; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Viola Naidl; two sisters and three brothers-in-law and one brother and one sister-in-law: Lorayne Fowlie-Denk, Elysabeth "Betty" Richter, Bill Richter, Roger Rusch, Kenny Naidl, Paul (Jan) Woida.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, the Rev. Maurice Mmegbuadimma will officiate with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 (noon).
The family would like to express their thanks to the entire staff from Unity Hospice for their support and care shown to Karen and her family and especially thank Dar, Olivia, Nancy, and Bob.
Karen in her life had a deep trust in God the Father. A strong belief in the words of Our Savior Jesus Christ and an amazing faith in the guidance of the Holy Spirit. It always shown through so beautifully and powerfully in the way she lived her life. Her love, her wisdom, her kindness and compassion that she always shared with others. These God given gifts she had will never be forgotten by those who knew her and loved her. She was truly a remarkable creation of God. We are so thankful that God placed her in our lives. We now celebrate her life knowing that the Lord has taken her to be with him. Amen. As Karen believed, so do we.