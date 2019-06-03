|
Karen (Spoerl) Flentje
Dallas, TX - Karen (Spoerl) Flentje passed away quietly in her sleep on Thursday January 24th 2019 at approximately 1:38 AM Central Time at Windsor Senior Living Facility in Dallas, TX. Mrs. Flentje had suffered from Alzheimers Disease for over 10 years and her passing was a result of her affliction. Karen was a 48 year resident of Dallas, TX and the surrounding area, living in Dallas, Mesquite, Garland, Richardson and Tyler during her time in Texas. She was a Graduate of the class of 1962 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She then Graduated from the Columbia School of Nursing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1965. She worked in Pediatric and Neonatal Nursing, working for many years at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, TX. She later worked as a Case Manager for multiple Insurance companies in the Dallas area before retiring 2007. Because of her love for children Karen volunteered for many years at Scottish Right Hospital for Children in Dallas, TX. Karen attended Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas for many years as well as other local churches. Karen Flentje is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Cecil Spoerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, her brother Warren Spoerl also of Manitowoc, and her sisters Marion Wilson of Milwaukee Wisconsin and Joan Eshenbauch of Wausau Wisconsin , and a brother Warren Spoerl of Manitowoc. Karen is also preceded in death by her former husband Terrence "Terry" Flentje of Two Rivers, Wisconsin and Dallas, Texas. Karen "Grandma Texas" is survived by her Grandsons Jett Flentje and Ryder Flentje both of Marietta, Georgia. They were both her greatest love of all. Karen is also survived by her son Todd Flentje, also now residing in Marietta, Georgia, formerly of Dallas, Texas.
Karen's Memorial Service will be held Weds. June 5th at First Presbyterian Church located at 502 N. 8th St. in Manitowoc. The family will receive visitors starting at 10:30AM with the service starting at 11:00AM. A graveside internment of her ashes will follow the service and will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 3, 2019