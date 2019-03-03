|
|
Karen K. Koish
Manitowoc -
Karen K. Koish, age 67, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Manitowoc.
Karen was born on June 4, 1951 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Vernon and Betty Barrett Kirchen. Karen attended Washington High School in Two Rivers and graduated with the class of 1970. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant in past years at Two Rivers Community Hospital, Hamilton Home in Two Rivers and in more recent years Karen did private home care in the Manitowoc and Two Rivers area. In 1974 she married Dennis Koish in Manitowoc. Karen was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She greatly enjoyed reading and writing poetry with some of her poems being published. Karen loved to take long walks and enjoyed the outdoors.
She is survived by her husband: Dennis; two children: Jeff Koish and Paula Koish, both of Manitowoc; one brother: Michael (Linda) Kirchen, Two Rivers; two sisters: Sue (John) Brehn, North Carolina; Sandy (Fred) Larshied, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Vernon and Betty Kirchen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019