Karen Rambo
Cato - Karen Rambo (Hickman) passed away unexpectedly on September 23rd, 2019. Karen was the third child born to Rosemary and the late Norman Hickman. They liked her so much they decided to have 7 more kids. She graduated, just barely, from Kiel High School in 1974. Karen married Dennis in July of 1986, and even though she knew he was a Bears fan from Illinois, she still loved him, even through football season….in sickness and in health….in Packer wins and Bear losses. They had four kids who Karen generously gives credit to for helping add sleek grey strands to her blonde hair over the years. Over their 33 years of marriage Karen kept Dennis on his toes by sometimes biting off more than she could chew with projects around the house. She enjoyed spending her free time soaking the views of her best friend's pond, landscaping (maybe not the process, but the final product), camping, cooking, raising monarch butterflies, spending time with her grandkids, family, friends, grandpups, and talking at length with just about anyone that happened to be within earshot. One of her personal favorite pastimes seemed to be "organizing" things around the house so Dennis and her children couldn't find them. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love for kids, amazing home cooked meals, and most importantly her kind soul. Karen's family and friends will miss her terribly.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Rambo, son Erik (Sarah) Hickman, daughter Andrea Rambo, son Tyler (Mayka) Rambo, daughter Kristen (Adam) Keehan, granddaughters Olivia Hickman and Adalynn Keehan, and her granddaughter Liberty Rambo who is scheduled to arrive in December of this year. She is further survived by her mother Rosemary Hickman as well as her siblings. We'd list them all but there's only so much room on the page.
She joined her father Norman Hickman and her in-laws Chester & Dorothy Rambo at the pearly gates.
Please join us celebrating her life on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. followed by a remembrance service at 4:00 p.m. at Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, 202 Liberty Street, Valders, WI. Officiating at the service will be Karen's sister Kymn Schicker.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019