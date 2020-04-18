|
|
Karen S. Belinske (Kaminski)
Green Bay - Karen S. Belinske, a Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully with family by her side at Wyndemere Assisted Living, Aspen House memory care unit, on Friday evening, April 17, after a 3-plus year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on May 9, 1945 in Manitowoc, WI, the daughter of Leonard H. and Ella I. (Schroeder) Kaminski, and attended Manitowoc public schools, graduating from Lincoln High School, class of 1963. Karen married her high school sweetheart, Jerald F. "Jerry" Belinske on April 25, 1970 in Manitowoc, the couple moving to Green Bay in 1973, having lived there since. They were blessed with two sons: Mark, born in Manitowoc in 1971, and Kevin, born in Green Bay in 1976. Karen's profession was as a talented and accomplished floral designer, specializing in wedding work, having worked for Shulander's Flowers in Manitowoc, and Schroeder's Flowerland and Henry House (her favorite employer) in Green Bay. She was passionate about her work, but also passionate about her family. Her four grandchildren meant the world to her, and when she was well and able, gave each of them her loving and undivided attention. Karen will be remembered as a very thoughtful, compassionate, special woman, who was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; sons, Mark (Tiffany) and children Brady and Isaac, of Ham Lake, MN, Kevin (Trisha) and children Nyah and Kanen, of Green Bay; a brother, Oran (Carol) Kaminski, Manitowoc; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Massengill of Zephyrhills, FL; a brother-in-law, James Belinske, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ella (Schroeder) Kaminski; her in-laws, Hugo and Blanche Belinske; sister and brothers-in-law Joanne and Dick Reynolds, Kay and Jim Birringer; and sister-in-law, Jackie Kaminski.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Mass held for Karen at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Green Bay. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. There will be a Celebration of Life for Karen at a date to be determined.
Karen's family would like to thank the staff at Wyndemere Assisted Living, and Heartland Hospice, for their care of Karen. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020