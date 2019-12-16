Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
521 North 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Karen S. Gustafson Obituary
Karen S. Gustafson

Manitowoc - Karen S. Gustafson, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday at First Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
