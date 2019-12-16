|
|
Karen S. Gustafson
Manitowoc - Karen S. Gustafson, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life while surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday at First Lutheran Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. A light luncheon will follow. To view a complete obituary and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019