Karl E. Pasch
Two Rivers - Karl E. Pasch died at his home in Two Rivers on July 31, 2019. He was born April 1, 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1977. In 1982 he married Barbara Anderson, and they lived in Hawaii for 8 years. Karl worked in Manitowoc at the Grey Iron Foundry as a maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter: Sara Pasch (Carlos); and his son: Jami (Margie) Anderson; four grandchildren: Luana, Carlos, Robbie and BJ; his mother: June Pasch; one brother: Mark (Denise) Pasch; and two sisters: Diana (Steve) Reel and Janet (Joseph) Gaiovnik. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Pasch; special friend: Linda Schaffer; and his father: Karl Pasch.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the All-Care Center (located directly across the street from Pfeffer Funeral Home). Officiating at the service will be Pastor Julie Barger.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the All-Care Center, Manitowoc, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019