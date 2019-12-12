Services
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
Karl J. Schulze-Berge


1935 - 2019
Karl J. Schulze-Berge Obituary
Karl J. Schulze-Berge

Manitowoc - Karl J. Schulze-Berge, age 84 a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Karl was born on March 6, 1935 in Uckendorf, Germany. He was the son of the late Karl and Johanna Sophia Schulze-Berge. Karl was employed as an electrical engineer for Manitowoc Ice from where he retired. He was a member of the Jehovah Witnesses.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karla and Kevin Lilley, Edwardsville, Illinois, grandchildren, one sister, along with other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 11a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Mr. Jeremy Anderson. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the memorial service there will be a luncheon for relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
