Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Resources
Kohler - Katherine Bonafield Miller, 75, of Kohler, WI, passed away on November 16, 2019, with her husband of 50 years, John C. Miller, at her side.

Kate was born in Bronxville, NY, and graduated from Mamaroneck High School in 1962. She graduated from Trinity College in Washington, DC, with a degree in political science in 1966. It was in Washington that she met her future husband, a native of St. Nazianz, WI. They were married in 1969 and later returned to Wisconsin, where they made their home of 25 years in Manitowoc.

In addition to her husband, Kate is survived by the children she cherished, Jeanne Bronwen Miller of South Berwick, Maine, and John W. (Brigid) Miller of Fox Point, WI. She was the loving grandmother of Isabel, Finn, Nora, Jack and Lucy. Kate is further survived by her brother, Michael Bonafield; sister, D.A. Hutnick; her brothers and sisters in law, Mark and Joan Miller, Mary Pineda, Mike Strader, and Jane Miller; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jay and Doris Bonafield; her brother, William; mother and father in law, Victor and Isabel Miller; and sister in law, Meg Miller.

Kate was a passionate advocate for women and children, and dedicated decades of service to organizations including the Monroe Elementary School library, Capitol Civic Center, Lakeshore Community Action Program, Silver Lake College, Marco Manor, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, United Way of Manitowoc County, and Family Connections. After retirement Kate was an active philanthropist, known to champion the most vulnerable, the women who struggled and the children overlooked. She was fiercely loving and opinionated, the author of thoughtful hand-written notes, and the quiet guardian angel to many.

The family will greet visitors on Monday, November 25, from 3 PM until 5 PM, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan.

Donations in Kate's memory can be made to Family Connections, 2508 S. 8th Street, Sheboygan, WI, 53081.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
