Katherine Meddaugh-Prickett
Manitowoc - Katherine Meddaugh-Prickett, age 61, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Kathy was born on January 31, 1958 in Detroit, MI., daughter of Bernard and Lois (Buddy) Meddaugh. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1977 and received an Associate's degree from Silver Lake College of Manitowoc. On June 26, 1993 she married Paul Prickett in Manitowoc, WI. Kathy was a member of the Manitowoc Garden Club and loved spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include her husband: Paul Prickett, Manitowoc; her daughter: Josie Prickett, Manitowoc; her parents: Bernard and Lois Meddaugh; two sisters: Thayer (Steve) Creswell and Kelly Duncan; one brother: Todd Meddaugh. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019