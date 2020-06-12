Kathleen "Katie" A. Rucinski
Reedsville - Kathleen "Katie" A. Rucinski, age 75, a Reedsville resident, passed away on Friday evening, June 5, 2020 at her home.
Katie was born on June 26, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Roman and Lillian Stelzer. On June 29, 1963 she married Joseph J. Rucinski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2019. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, backyard bonfires, camping, PBR, Green Bay Packers, Pepsi, and watching birds. Katie also enjoyed her two dogs: Spud and Tator. She loved spending time with her family, especially her kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter: Kya.
Survivors include one daughter: Rebecca (Rucinski) Resch (Rick Newby), Manitowoc; one son: Jeremy (Sarah) Rucinski, Brillion; four grandchildren: Nathan Rucinski (Elizabeth Manna), Cody (Alexandrea) Rucinski, Peyton Resch and Colten Resch; one great granddaughter: Kya; and her eight siblings: Maureen (Mark) Wiegand, Susie (Pat) Bries, Darlene (Harlan) Menting, Wayne (Sharon) Stelzer, Jim Stelzer, Darrell (Brenda) Stelzer, Bruce Stelzer, Bill (Liz) Stelzer; and one sister-in-law: JoAnne Nosarzewski. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Roger, Dennis and Gary Stelzer.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of her life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 15001 Taus Road, Reedsville, WI 54230. Please feel free to wear shirts with funny sayings, birds, or flowers in her honor.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Reedsville - Kathleen "Katie" A. Rucinski, age 75, a Reedsville resident, passed away on Friday evening, June 5, 2020 at her home.
Katie was born on June 26, 1944 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Roman and Lillian Stelzer. On June 29, 1963 she married Joseph J. Rucinski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2019. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, cooking, backyard bonfires, camping, PBR, Green Bay Packers, Pepsi, and watching birds. Katie also enjoyed her two dogs: Spud and Tator. She loved spending time with her family, especially her kids, grandkids, and great-granddaughter: Kya.
Survivors include one daughter: Rebecca (Rucinski) Resch (Rick Newby), Manitowoc; one son: Jeremy (Sarah) Rucinski, Brillion; four grandchildren: Nathan Rucinski (Elizabeth Manna), Cody (Alexandrea) Rucinski, Peyton Resch and Colten Resch; one great granddaughter: Kya; and her eight siblings: Maureen (Mark) Wiegand, Susie (Pat) Bries, Darlene (Harlan) Menting, Wayne (Sharon) Stelzer, Jim Stelzer, Darrell (Brenda) Stelzer, Bruce Stelzer, Bill (Liz) Stelzer; and one sister-in-law: JoAnne Nosarzewski. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Roger, Dennis and Gary Stelzer.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a celebration of her life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 15001 Taus Road, Reedsville, WI 54230. Please feel free to wear shirts with funny sayings, birds, or flowers in her honor.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.