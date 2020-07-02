Kathleen Anhalt
Manitowoc - Kathleen Anhalt, age 88, of Laurel Grove, Manitowoc, died on Tuesday morning, June 30th, 2020.
Kathy was born September 28th, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schoenberger) McConnell. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. On May 10th, 1952 she married William Anhalt at the fomer Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Kathy had a longtime career in the restaurant business and was employed at the Supper Club, Left End Steak House, and finished her employment as the Catering Director at the Inn on Maritime Bay.
Kathy loved cooking, reading, camping and spending time with her family. Kathy also volunteered at Holy Family Hospital and Outreach Literary Council, where she taught English to immigrants new to the Manitowoc area.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: William and Patti Anhalt, Manitowoc; five daughters and four sons-in-law: Kristine Anhalt, Manitowoc, Cynthia and Jack Simono, Manitowoc, Kim and Steve Gretz, Two Rivers, Kelly and Craig Koerner, Madison, Kathryn "Kay" and Charles Radey, Manitowoc; ten grandchildren: Amanda, Christopher, Kayla, Kylie, Grace, Bob, Jenny, Brittany, Zach and Danielle; twelve great-grandchildren who called her Grandma Kacky: Madison, Lexie, Isaiha, Harper, Nash, Parabelle, Barrett, Rayna, Layla, Liam, Bryson, Jace; one sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Tom Schoening, Sherwood; one brother-in-law, Ralph Binversie; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Richard Schmidt, Appleton. Nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives also survive. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Anhalt; one brother; Bob McConnell; and two sisters: Nancy Humm, and Mary Ellen Crawford.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held and she will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Shady Lane and Laurel Grove for the wonderful care they provided Kathy.