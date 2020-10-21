Kathleen B. Fechner
Two Rivers - Kathleen B. Fechner, age 83, of 1614 17th St., Two Rivers, died early Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, with family at her side.
Kathleen was born in Racine, WI on June 6, 1937 to Arthur and Margaret (Sullivan) Uhlir. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School in Racine. Kathleen was a school bus driver for many years and also worked as a customer service representative at Burlington Basket in Burlington, Iowa. After moving to Two Rivers, Kathleen was a faithful member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the Calvary Quilters; she remained active at the Two Rivers Senior Center where she enjoyed yoga class; she was an avid reader who loved going to the library; and also enjoyed animals, her cats, and the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include her children: Mark (Sandra) Fechner, and Anna Fechner, all of Two Rivers; Mara Fechner of Naperville, Ill.; her grandchildren: Felisha Fechner, Erika Goodwin, Kim Fechner and Kyle Dehart; and a great-grandchild: Maverick Jolley; along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Margaret Uhlir; one son, Andy Fechner; and her brother, Art Uhlir, and his wife, Carol.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Julie Barger with cremation to follow the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Due to the current pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society or the Two Rivers Ecumenical Pantry (TREP).