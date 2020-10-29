Kathleen Benthein
Little Chute - Kathleen E. Benthein, 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on March 1, 1944 to Stephan and Sally (Bonk) Check in Manitowoc. On May 1, 1965 she was united in marriage to Randy Benthein. Together they raised two sons and had 7 grandchildren. Her family was very important to her and she was very close to her siblings. Kathy was an excellent cook and always had plenty of food and deserts for her family. She never missed an opportunity to send cards to her family, and all the grandchildren have already received their Halloween cards this year.
Kathy is survived by her sons; Todd (Mary) and Mike (Gerry) Benthein; grandchildren: Sarah, Joe, Tom and Dan Benthein and Drew, Anna and Michael Benthein, siblings; Steve (Nancy) Check, Bob (Nancy) Check, Connie (Jon) Warning, Mary Smith and Sue (significant other Adam Hoopai) Check; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Randy.
The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at ST BERNADETTE PARISH, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr., Appleton. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. In keeping with the current health pandemic the service will also be streamed on the funeral home Facebook page at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to The Gardens Adult Family Home and Theda Care Appleton ICU staff.