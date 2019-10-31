|
|
Kathleen F. Preston
Manitowoc - Kathleen "Kathy" F. Preston, age 80, formerly of Whitelaw, passed away Thursday morning, October 31, 2019 at her residence in Manitowoc.
Kathleen was born on January 12, 1939 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred "Millie" (Hawkins) Flentje. She graduated with the class of 1957 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On September 7, 1957 Kathleen married Joseph "Gene" Preston at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2016. Kathleen was a secretary for Whitelaw Sausage until her retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, St. Michael's Christian Mothers and Whitelaw Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Kathleen loved antiques and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her four sons and three daughters-in-law: Todd (Ann) Preston, Valders, Scott (Ellen) Preston, Valders, Keith (Shari) Preston, Appleton, Wade Preston, Whitelaw and his special friend: Penny Haupt; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Meghann (Aaron) Voegeli and their children: Bronson and McKenna Voegeli, Ashley Preston and her fiancé: Bret Hanson, Lauren Preston, Cole Preston, Steven Preston, Kate Preston, Tony Isherwood, Erin Preston, Emily Preston, Tara Preston and special friend: Eric Marquardt and their daughter: Novaleigh, Andrea (David) Cesar and their children: Blake and Gracie; one sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Joel) Schleifer, Richfield, MN one brother: Michael (Linda) Flentje, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Kathryn Geiger, Brillion, Mary Ann Preston, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Joseph "Gene" Preston; one grandson: Andrew Preston; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jacob and Viola Preston; five sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law: Marion (Robert) Schamburek Sr., Bernard Geiger, George (Jeanette) Preston, John "Jack" Preston, Francis (Leona) Preston, Charles "Earl" (Elmira) Preston, James (Dorothy) Preston.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will officiate with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel, 1550 Highway 310, Manitowoc on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Kathleen's care giver, Penny Haupt for all the compassionate loving care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019