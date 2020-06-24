Kathleen J. Kozlowski
Two Rivers - Kathleen J. Kozlowski, age 76, of Two Rivers, died peacefully at home on Monday, June 22, 2020, with her family at her side.
Kathleen was born in Two Rivers on November 21, 1943 to Howard and Beatrice (Clark) Luce. She attended schools in Two Rivers, and on September 10,1960 married Dale F. Kozlowski at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Dale preceded her in death on December 15, 2005. She worked for Mirro Aluminum, Hamilton Mfg, and the Manitowoc County Humane Society, serving also on it's board. She later worked at the Wisteria Haus, and retired from Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Kathleen was an avid bowler in her younger days, she loved Horses and all animals, especially the ones she rescued & cared for. She will be greatly missed by her family; and also by her special companion, "Cooper".
She is survived by her four children: Steven (Debbie) Kozlowski of Two Rivers, Sarah (Keith) Coenen of Two Rivers, Paula (Brian) Schoeffel of Manitowoc, and Christopher (Melissa) Kozlowski of Two Rivers; her grandchildren: Amanda (Ryan) Rohan, Andrew (Ali) Coenen, Brandon Kozlowski (special friend, Kara), Katie (Matt) Amweg, Jacklyn Schoeffel (special friend, Alex); Collin, Blake and Aubree Kozlowski; and Megan (Sam) Syvrud; and her great-grandchildren: Kylee, Kortney, Kacey, Kolton, Korah, Zoe, Jax, Cierra, Maddelyn, Keaston, Tyler, Adrien, Maxton, and Carter. She is further survived by a sister, Sharon Schleis of Manitowoc; a brother & sister-in-law, Todd (Karen) Luce of Larrabee; and other in-laws: Paul (LuAnn) Kozlowski of Sturgeon Bay, Marty (Sandy) Kozlowski, Karen (Bob) Peterson, Judy (Lee) Stefaniak, Jan VanDrisse, Theresa Dodge (special friend, Don Rivest), and MaryJo (Ron) Strong, all of Two Rivers. In addition to her parents, Howard and Beatrice Luce, and her husband, Dale "The Boot" Kozlowski, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Martin and Dee Kozlowski and two brothers-in-law: Tom Dodge and Roger Schleis.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Phyllis Miles will preside at the service. Cremation has taken place.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Memorials may be made to the Manitowoc County Humane Society.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Cathy Booth, RN, Shelly Jaschob, Jessica, Stephanie, and the entire staff of caregivers at Homecare Health Services and Hospice for the compassion and wonderful care provided for our mother through her final journey. Special thanks also to our dear extended family members and friends who looked after and cared for Mom so she could remain in the comfort of her own home until the very end. Your kindness and friendship is very much appreciated by our entire family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.