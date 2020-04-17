Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Lundmark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. "Kay" Lundmark


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. "Kay" Lundmark Obituary
Kathleen "Kay" M. Lundmark

Manitowoc - Kathleen "Kay" M. Lundmark, age 93, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.

Kay was born on October 6, 1926 in Three Rivers, MI, daughter of the late James and Mary (Becker) Burns. She graduated from Beloit High School with the class of 1944. Kay continued her education at Mount Mary College and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1948. On August 19, 1950 Kay married Louis E. Lundmark at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Beloit. He preceded her in death on April 26, 1996. Kay was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and a past member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a watercolor artist, enjoyed playing bridge and loved gardening.

Survivors include her five children: Mary (Richard) Thomley, Bruster, MA, Thomas Lundmark, Manitowoc, Jane Habush, Whitefish Bay, Sally (Mitch) Hansen, Manitowoc; Nancy (Christian) Charre, Palmetto Bay, FL; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchild; one sister: Eileen Karmis, Wheaton, IL, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: James and Mary Burns; her husband: Louis Lundmark; one sister: Patricia Burns; one brother: Richard Burns.

A private family graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Laurel Grove Assisted Living, Dr. Mark Herring and his staff members, Ann and Kathy for all the loving support shown to Kay and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -