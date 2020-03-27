|
Kathleen M. Wavrunek
Oshkosh - Kathleen M. Wavrunek, age 66, longtime resident of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Kathleen was born in Two Rivers on October 16, 1953, to George H. and Mabel J. (Sinkula) Wavrunek. She graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1971 and furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Kathleen was employed with the State of Wisconsin for many years.
She is survived by two brothers and five sisters: Ronald (Doris) Wavrunek of Manitowoc, Gerald (Gay) Wavrunek of Two Rivers, Shirley (Jerry) Hein of Manitowoc, Beverly (Milton) Fonferek of Green Bay, Bernice (David) Hagenow of Fischerville, Judy (Michael) Schleis of Two Rivers, and Susie (Greg) Riederer of Cato; one sister-in-law, Leah Wavrunek of Mishicot; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mabel Wavrunek; and one brother, Alan Wavrunek.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety at this time, the family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Wavrunek family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathleen's neighbor & friend for his kindness and always a willing, helping hand; and also to the Oshkosh Police Dept. and the Winnebago Coroner's Office for their compassion and guidance.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020