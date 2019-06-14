|
Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Herzog Bundy
Manitowoc - Kathleen Marie Elizabeth Herzog Bundy left this earth reluctantly on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
She was recognized in her lifetime by receiving the Clipper City Chordsmen's Harmony Award, The Chamber of Commerce Athena Award, The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble's Wesley Teply Award, and a good citizenship scholarship established in her name by Rev. Nancy Hooper Horvath and the Hooper Foundation. Kathleen organized and continued to support the St. Patrick's Celebration in Manitowoc for 21 years. She was recognized for her outstanding citizenship by Mayor Justin Nickels in 2016 when he presented her with a key to the city.
Kathleen held many different positions including past Vice President for the state of Wisconsin Jaycettes (junior Chamber of Commerce auxiliary), County Board Supervisor for the 3rd District, founder of KB Productions and Kathie's Stage Door Pub. Kathie was producer and director of A Christmas Carol, producer and hostess of the Breakfast Club for WCUB and producer of WCUB's Shopping show. Kathleen was Manitowoc's Greyhound agent for 23 years. She loved the lakeshore and would never call anywhere else home. Manitowoc has lost its biggest supporter.
She is survived by what she referred to as her "greatest achievements", her children and grandchildren: David R. Bundy, Barbara E. Bundy-Jost (Jim Jost) (Natalie Pitroski, Lucy Bea and Katherine "Hari" Jost), Andrew S. Bundy (Jeff Jonen and Little Ricky), Conrad G. (Nancy) Bundy (Kevin (Shelby) Bundy), Patricia O. Bundy-Szyman (Brodie (Heather) Berglund and Anton and Angela Uraynar), and Kathleen's adopted son: Michael Kasper. Kathleen is preceded in death by; grandson Eric John Bundy, her parents Reine and Ella (Mulloy) Herzog, her sister and brother-in-law Patricia (Herzog) and Norman Ehr, her brothers; Reinhart, Robert and Thomas Herzog and son-in-law Dr. Charles Szyman and the father of her children: Selmer "Sam" Bundy.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the Grand Lobby at the Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Kathleen will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in the Grand Lobby at the Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kathie's name to the Capitol Civic Centre, 913 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI. 54220.
