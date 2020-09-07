Kathryn "Kati" Lorge
Manitowoc - Kathryn "Kati" Elizabeth Lorge, age 28, a resident of Verona, and formerly of Manitowoc, entered eternal life unexpectedly as the result of a brain aneurysm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Kati was born on January 21, 1992 in Two Rivers to Brian and Debrah (Drill) Lorge. During her adolescent / teen years, Kati danced for Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance and received a 2nd Degree Blackbelt in Tae Kwon Do. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 2010. Kati then went on to receive two Bachelor Degrees in Political Science and International Studies from UW Madison in 2013. During her time at UW Madison, she studied abroad at the International Arabic Institute in Morocco. While at UW Madison, Kati was an Assembly Page at the State Capitol in addition to being an Aide to a State Senator. She went on to an internship in 2013 for Martin Schreiber and Associates. In 2014, Kati joined Sentry Insurance where she loved working and thrived as the Political Engagement and Planning Director. She enjoyed traveling the world with her life partner, Travis. They had traveled throughout Europe, Iceland, Mexico and were on a quest to visit all 50 states and the National Parks. Kati and Travis enjoyed visiting breweries and playing with their dog, Macklin.
Survivors include the love of Kati's life, Travis Kuether, Verona; parents, Brian and Debbi Lorge, Manitowoc; brother, Patrick Lorge, Manitowoc; two uncles, Dennis Drill and Patrick (Elizabeth) Kretsch, all of Manitowoc; aunt, Cheryl (Steve) Carmody, Green Bay; Travis' parents, Michael (Cheryl) Kuether, Two Rivers; also many special cousins, other relatives and friends. Kati was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Eugene and Darlene Lorge; maternal grandparents, Alois and Margaret Drill; and two aunts, Janet Panosh and Margaret Roe.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Deacon Paul Gleichner will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception for relatives and friends will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Kati's name.
