|
|
Kathy A. Butchart
Manitowoc - Kathy A. Butchart, age 65, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Kathy was born on May 25, 1954 in Green Bay to the late Norman and Evelyn (Struebing) Conard. She graduated from Preble High School with the class of 1972. She was employed at Community First Credit Union, Two Rivers, WI, retiring in March, 2019. In 1978 she married Roger Marchand. Together they had two sons, Justin and Alex. On July 22nd, 2005 Kathy married Charles Butchart in Green Bay. She enjoyed tending her plants and flowers, and, especially, spending time with family.
Survivors include Kathy's husband of 14 years, Charley; two sisters, Sharon (Wayne) Klinkhammer, Montgomery, AL, and Linda (Thomas) Marquardt, Mexico Beach, FL; one brother, Alan (Jolene) Conard, St. Paul, MN; sister-in-law, Rose Conard, Shakopee, MN; brother-in-law, John Butchart, sisters-in-law, Ellen Butchart and Carol (Richard) Potter, all of Beloit, WI; one son, Justin Marchand; step-son, Wes (Jen) Butchart, Rockford, IL; step-daughter, Jennifer Maxted, Manitowoc; three "adopted" granddaughters, Stephanie and Alissa Maxted and Makaleigh Converse; many beloved nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Thomas Conard; and son, Alex Marchand.
In respect with Kathy's wishes, private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020