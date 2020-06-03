Kay L. Kleis
Kay L. Kleis

Manitowoc - Kay L. Kleis, age 71, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Kay was born on October 26, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to the late George and Violet (Marshek) Iraci. She graduated from Custer High School with the class of 1967. Kay earned her undergraduate degree in Clinical Psychology in 2000, and her Masters of Arts in Instructional Design in 2008 from Alverno College in Milwaukee, WI. On July 6, 1985, Kay married Donn E. Kleis in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2014. Kay served the Hospice community with her work at Zilber Family Hospice, in Milwaukee, and Hospice Advantage in Pewaukee, WI. She enjoyed traveling and visiting historic sites with Donn, and reading.

Kay is survived by her son, Bob (Barbara) Marquardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Violet Iraci; brother, Ron Iraci; husband, Donn; and Aunt June and Uncle Max Wollert.

In respect with the family's wishes, private memorial services will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair Streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
