Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Mishicot, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Mishicot, WI
Kay V. Peroutka


1945 - 2019
Kay V. Peroutka Obituary
Kay V. Peroutka

Mishicot - Kay V. Peroutka, age 74, town of Mishicot resident, entered into eternal life Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. Kay was born May 17, 1945 in Two Rivers to the late Claude and Leona Birr Hanes and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of the Washington High School in Two Rivers. Kay married Malcolm Peroutka August 13, 1966 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. She farmed with her husband on their farm in the town of Mishicot for many years. Kay enjoyed gardening and working with plastic canvas. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her husband: Malcolm, her children: Scott and Michelle Peroutka, of Mishicot, Brian Peroutka, of Manitowoc, Sara and Gerald Rader, of Newton, Michael and Jennifer Peroutka, of Two Rivers, Teresa and James Ohlrogge, of Newton, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, two brothers: Floyd Hanes, of Two Rivers, Russel Hanes and his fiancée Sue, of Two Rivers, four sisters: Judy Gretz, Linda (James) Sand, Claudia (Dale) Gordon, Gloria (Tom) Duenkel, all of Two Rivers, and is further survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by 3 brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mishicot, with the Reverend Joel Stuebs officiating with burial to follow in the Mishicot Public Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Peroutka family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of the 9th. floor of St. Vincent Hospital and to Unity Hospice for the compassionate care extended to Kay during her illness. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019
