1/
Kayden M. Stegmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kayden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kayden M. Stegmann

Manitowoc - Kayden M. Stegmann, age 14, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Kayden was born on December 23, 2005 in Manitowoc, son of Eric M. Stegmann. He attended Wilson Junior High School, completing the ninth grade. Kayden enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, anything that was outdoors.

Survivors include his parents: Eric (Brittany) Stegmann and Erika Keck; grandparents: Michael and Judy Stegmann and Leah Mabrey; great-grandmother: Elaine Michel; brothers: Kayce Jay, Kole, Karsyn, and "Cricket"; aunt and uncle: Angie and John Paul Parmentier. Kayden is survived by many cousins, great aunts, great uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: William Michel, William Stegmann, and Dolores Stegmann.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel in the Town of Kossuth with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel, Town of Kossuth.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kayden's hospice nurse Cariann Petri at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and his special friend Lilly.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved