Kayden M. Stegmann
Manitowoc - Kayden M. Stegmann, age 14, passed away Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Kayden was born on December 23, 2005 in Manitowoc, son of Eric M. Stegmann. He attended Wilson Junior High School, completing the ninth grade. Kayden enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, anything that was outdoors.
Survivors include his parents: Eric (Brittany) Stegmann and Erika Keck; grandparents: Michael and Judy Stegmann and Leah Mabrey; great-grandmother: Elaine Michel; brothers: Kayce Jay, Kole, Karsyn, and "Cricket"; aunt and uncle: Angie and John Paul Parmentier. Kayden is survived by many cousins, great aunts, great uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: William Michel, William Stegmann, and Dolores Stegmann.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel in the Town of Kossuth with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet relatives and friends Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Knollwood Mausoleum Chapel, Town of Kossuth.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kayden's hospice nurse Cariann Petri at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and his special friend Lilly.