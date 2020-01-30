|
|
Keith G. Christian
Manitowoc - Keith G. Christian, age 86, of Manitowoc, passed away early Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, at The Bay at North Ridge, Manitowoc.
Keith was born on September 28, 1933, in New London, son of the late Charles and Katherine (Bronold) Christian. He attended public schools in New London. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S Navy, serving in the "Seabees" from 1952-1956 as a 3rd Class Builder. Keith's tour of duty included the Philippine Islands, Saipan and Kodiak, Alaska. Upon returning home, he was employed at Hoeppner Brothers Home Builders, Appleton.
On June 6, 1959 he married the former Shirley Wehrwein at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc and was married for 60 years. He moved to Manitowoc at that time and was employed by various home builders until 1964. Keith then became a maintenance man at Invincible Metal Furniture Co. for 13 years. In 1977 he established his own home building business until his retirement in 2007. One of the joys of his life as swinging a hammer and building things!
Survivors include his loving wife: Shirley Christian, Manitowoc, two daughters and one son-in-law: Deborah Christian, Manitowoc, Susan (Arthur) Blake, Holland, MI, one grandson, Dylan Keith Blake, Grand Rapids, MI, one sister, Carol Jenkins, Bryson City, NC, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
A private family service was held with burial of his cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Keith was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to express their thanks to the entire staff of The Bay at North Ridge including the staff of the Therapy Department and a special thank you to Nicole.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020