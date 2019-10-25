|
Keith R. Wilhelm
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Keith R. Wilhelm, age 56, of Manitowoc, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his residence.
Keith was born August 8, 2019 in Manitowoc, son of Joan (Copiskey) Wilhelm and the late Robert Wilhelm. He was a former employee for Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, where he was once a representative for the Steel Workers Union, and had owned and operated Backbeat Music Co. Keith enjoyed music, most of all, as well as fishing and playing cards with family and friends.
Survivors include his mother: Joan Wilhelm, Manitowoc; one son: Dustin Barbier, Manitowoc; one sister: Debbie Nicholson, Manitowoc; one brother: Gary Bruckner, North Carolina; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his father Robert Wilhelm.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Al Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019