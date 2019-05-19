|
Kelly-Jean Ney
Seymour - Kelly-Jean Ney (Klarer), 55, of Seymour passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home from ill health.
She was born January 29, 1964, in Kaukauna daughter of Jerry and Joan Klarer.
She attended St. Aloysius Grade School and Kaukauna High School, graduating in 1982. Kelly-Jean went on to earn an associate degree from Fox Valley Technical College. While in high school she was selected as a cheerleader with the Green Bay Packers Sideliners. After completing her schooling, she worked as a legal assistant for various lawyers in the Valley.
On May 12, 1995, she was united in marriage to John Ney, and they celebrated 24 years of marriage right before her death. Together she and John raised her daughter and his two daughters.
Kelly-Jean is survived by her husband, John; and their three children; daughter Amanda Jean; Jasmine Ney of San Pedro, California, Erin (Danny) Reath, and Amanda Ney (Robbie Dailey) of Madison, Wisconsin. She is further survived by two grandchildren who she loved dearly, Ariana Reath and Mary Rose Dailey; her mother, Joan Klarer of Kaukauna, Wisconsin; siblings, Pauline (Glen) Hostettler also of Kaukauna, Karin Klarer of the Minneapolis area, and Jeff (Christa) Klarer of Milwaukee; many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; mother-in-law, Fran Doughman of Two Rivers; John's siblings, Bruce (Linda) Ney, William (Donna) Ney, Gerard (Miri) Ney, and Michael Ney.
She was preceded in death by her father and her father-in-law, Gladwin Doughman and brother-in-law, Robert Ney.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 3:00 pm until the memorial service at 5:00 pm.
Online condolences may be expressed to Kelly-Jean's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019