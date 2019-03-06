|
Kenneth A. Kornely Jr.
Manitowoc - Kenneth A. Kornely Jr. age 42 of 1219 So. 36th. St. Manitowoc, entered into eternal rest Saturday March 2, 2019 in Fond du Lac from many years of diabetes complications. Ken was born September 4, 1976 in Two Rivers to Kenneth and Carma Stueck Kornely Sr. He has been a lifelong area resident. Ken attended the Mishicot High School and was employed as a cook for various restaurants in the Manitowoc area. Ken enjoyed WWE wrestling, watching movies, teasing his nieces and nephews, and was a sports fan.
Ken is survived by his parents: Kenneth and Carma Kornely Sr., three sons: Austin Kornely, of Waukesha, Kenneth Kornely, and Zander Kornely, both of Manitowoc, one sister and brother-in-law: Kimberly and Doug Finnel, of Maribel, one brother and sister-in-law: Keith and Allison Kornely, of Manitowoc, aunts, uncles, cousins, and by his nieces and nephews: Tyler, Nicole, Tiffany, Dominique, Jacob, Molly, Mallory, and by several very close friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Logan Cole, his maternal grandparents: Oscar and Irene Stueck and by his paternal grandparents: Arthur and Lucille Kornely.
There will be no funeral service, however relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019