|
|
Kenneth Albert Schipper
Manitowoc - Kenneth Albert Schipper, age 70, of Manitowoc, WI, died peacefully on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the home he built. He was surrounded by family under the care of HomeCare Health Services and Hospice after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
Ken was born May 12, 1949 in Manitowoc, WI to Helen (Tisler) and Robert G. Schipper. Ken was the loving husband of 51 years to Jeanne (Braun) and dad to Rob (Stephanie) Schipper, Derek (Debbie) Schipper and Heather (Josh) Andrew. He had eight grandchildren that loved and adored him: Bryce, Addie, Brady, Sydney, Riley, Hunter, Sawyer and Jacy.
Ken graduated from Lincoln High School in 1967. He continued his education and graduated as a Journeyman Patternmaker in July 1972 after having started his apprenticeship at Manitowoc Engineering in 1967. At Manitowoc Engineering he excelled in several roles, including running the pattern shop until 1988. While there he developed many lifelong friendships. Ken then went to work at Manitowoc Grey Iron Foundry to run the cleaning room and started the pattern shop. Ken was enjoyed by all at the foundry, and not just because he brought the doughnuts. Ken always enjoyed going to work and took a lot of pride in what he did.
Ken married Jeanne at St. Andrew's Catholic Church on June 15, 1968. They raised their three kids in the house he and Jeanne built in Manitowoc Rapids. They hosted many friends and family for reunions, summer parties, Christmas parties and any reason they could think of to get people together. Ken was always known to mix a good drink and enjoy everyone's company. Ken supported Rob, Derek and Heather in school and sports: cheering at many football, basketball, baseball and volleyball games; leading the St. Paul's Catholic School Athletic Club; participating in the Lincoln High School Booster club; traveling to many UW-Platteville basketball games to watch Rob; and visiting Rob, Derek and Heather at college in La Crosse and Platteville. Ken and Jeanne enjoyed traveling, spending time in Townsend, visiting new restaurants and hotels and sharing happy hour with their friends at Friar Tucks. Although in the last 20 years the most frequent stop was Madison to visit kids and grandkids.
In his free time, Ken spent a lot of time in his shop building furniture, gifts, fixing things for people and refinishing antique guns. Ken enjoyed hunting through the years with his dad, his father-in-law (Harold), Rob, Derek, and good friends Wayne and Steve. Fishing in Townsend was a pastime he enjoyed with Jeanne, the kids and grandkids.
Ken's smile was always biggest when his 8 grandchildren were around. Building swords and toys in the shop, going for rides, teaching them to shoot bb guns, building fires, swimming at the hotel, birthday and antique shopping or enjoying a Jeopardy recording were favorites for them all. He followed and supported all of the "Crazy Eight" through sports, dance and school. They all loved having him and grandma around.
Ken will be missed by many. He was a second dad to nieces and nephews and many of Rob, Derek and Heather's friends. Ken is survived by his wife Jeanne. Two sons: Rob (Stephanie) Schipper; Derek (Debbie) Schipper; one daughter: Heather (Josh) Andrew; 8 grandchildren: (Rob) Brady, Sydney and Sawyer Schipper; (Derek) Bryce, Addie, and Riley Schipper; (Heather) Hunter and Jacy Andrew. Loyal pet, Ruby; brothers: Roger (Sally) Schipper, Dale (Joanne) Schipper, David (Lori) Schipper; sisters: Judy (Don) Wollersheim, Jeanne (Emil) Blahnik, Carol (Eric) Nystrom; Sister-in-law Judie (Chuck) Tadych; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Ken is preceded in death by his mother Helen (Tisler) Schipper Kreft, father Robert G. Schipper, mother-in-law Kathleen (Hastreiter) Braun, father-in-law Harold Braun, step-father Greg Kreft, nephew Dale Jr. Schipper and niece Torrie Kathleen Tadych.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue Catholic Church, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, led by Rev. Bill Evans. There WILL NOT be a visitation before the mass. A visitation and celebration of Ken's life will be held at City Limits, 3627 County Road CR, Manitowoc from 1:00-5:00 p.m., where everyone is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ken's name to his family, who will make a donation to an organization at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Giriyappa, Dr. Ryan and St. Vincents Oncology and wound departments, all of the aides and nurses at HomeCare Health Services and Hospice and all of the family and friends that visited and shared in Ken's last days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019