Kenneth Allan Duveneck
Two Creeks - Kenneth Allan Duveneck, age 47, of the town of Two Creeks, entered into eternal life Friday, April 5, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. Ken was born February 28, 1972 in Two Rivers to Kenneth and Rita Schroeder Duveneck and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1990 graduate of the Mishicot High School. Ken was employed as an assembler for the Shoto Corporation in Shoto. He loved hunting, fishing, and driving tractor. He was an avid sports fan. Ken was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, and was also a member of the Two Creeks Fire Department.
Ken is survived by one son: Phillip Duveneck and his special friend: Alexis Freund both of Green Bay and by his parents: Kenneth and Rita Duveneck, of the town of Two Creeks, one brother: Brian Duveneck, of Mishicot, two sisters: Melissa and Hans Bachmann, of Manitowoc, Dawn and Tony Kabat,of Two Rivers, one niece: Abbygail Bachmann, and is further survived by Phillip's mother: Tammy Stradal and by his aunts and uncles, Carl and Barbara Duveneck, Allan and Betty Duveneck, Verna Sitkiewitz, Harry and Mary Schroeder, and by his cousins. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents, and by an uncle Donald Sitkiewitz.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3607 45th. Street in Two Rivers with the Reverend David Arndt officiating. Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Visitation will continue after 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Ken's family would like to express a very special thank you to the Dr.'s and staff of the UW Hospital in Madison, the Aurora Hospital Emergency Department in Two Rivers and to Fresenius Dialysis for the special care extended to Ken during his illness, and to Pastor David Arndt for his love and support during this most difficult time. Your kindness and love will always be remembered. The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019