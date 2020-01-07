|
Kenneth J. Herrmann
Kellnersville - Kenneth J. Herrmann, age 67, of Kellnersville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 6, 2020 at his residence.
Ken was born on May 18, 1952 in Manitowoc, son of the late Melvin and Florence (Lensmeyer) Herrmann. He was a 1970 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Ken served in the United States Army from 1972 until his honorable discharge in 1974. In the past Ken worked as a welder at Manitowoc Crane and was considered a self-employed handyman. He enjoyed spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and playing cribbage with "Uncle" Wayne. Ken's passion was to organize garage space for others.
Survivors include his five siblings: Allan (Sue) Herrmann, Branch, JoAnn (Shawn) Seefeldt, Manitowoc, Joyce Herrmann, Manitowoc, Jean (Jeff) Braunel, Manitowoc, Judy (Dave) Laabs, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Florence Herrmann; one brother-in-law: Kevin Osterloth.
A Memorial visitation period will be held at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal religious services. Burial of his cremated remains will take place in the spring at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery, Francis Creek. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020