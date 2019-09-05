|
|
Kenneth John Junk
Manitowoc - Kenneth John Junk, age 85, of Manitowoc, WI passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay after fighting a long and courageous battle with coronary and peripheral artery disease.
Ken was born on June 21, 1934 in Manitowoc to Henry and Wanda (Stefaniak) Junk. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1952 and went on to attend DeVry Technical institute in Chicago.
From 1954 to 1956 he served in the army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict.
On October 11, 1958 Ken married Jeanette "Jenny" Stock at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, Newton. On August 4, 1959 they were graced with a baby boy, Brian. Four years later on Aug 13, 1963 they were blessed with daughter Pamela.
Ken worked at several jobs including owning the Westmoor Motel, working at Weyerhaeuser, Manitowoc Co., Body by Schnell, and lastly retiring as a Rural Mail Carrier.
Ken was a man of many talents and hobbies including fishing, hunting, bowling, car restoration, drawing and sketching, gardening, doing math in his head, and home maintenance.
Survivors include his wife Jeanette (Jenny); children: Brian Junk and wife Jill Bremer, Minneapolis, Pamela Shellen and fiancé Kenneth D. Fox, St. Louis; grandchildren: Nicholas Bremer, Minneapolis, Paige Bremer, Duluth, MN, Samantha Shellen, New York, NY; sister: Dorothy Dondlinger, Manitowoc; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Pearl Stock, Manitowoc, Marcella Stock, Sun Prairie, WI, Qualine Stock, Florida, Lorraine Thone, New Holstein, Willard Stock, Virginia, Clifford and Arlene Stock, Manitowoc, Fred and Darlene Schnell, Manitowoc; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Henry and Wanda (Stefaniak) Junk; parents-in-law: Walter and Emma Stock; Brothers and Sisters: Geraldine Behnke, Valarian Junk, Ervin Junk, Audrey Burkhart; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law: Fred Behnke, Mayme Junk, Annette Junk, Robert Burkart, Frank Dondlinger, Norman and Marion Stock, Milton Stock, Leroy and Ilene Stock, Ned and Verna Zander, Garfield Stock, Roger Stock, Roland and Grace Stock, and Raymond Thone.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Salem Ebenezer Reformed Church, 6524 County Highway C, Manitowoc, WI. Rev. Kyle Sorensen will officiate with burial to follow at Salem Ebenezer Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Drews-Bleser Post #88 of Manitowoc. Church visitation on Friday September 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and again on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. The Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital over the past years and the ICU over past week for their excellent and loving care they provided for Ken.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019