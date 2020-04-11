|
|
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Blaisdell, Jr.
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Kenneth L. Blaisdell Jr., "Kenny", age 55, of Two Rivers passed away on Friday, April 3rd, 2020 in Two Rivers.
Kenny was born March 30, 1965 in Bristol, Conn., son of Judith (Wheeler) Blaisdell and the late Kenneth Blaisdell Sr.
As a young boy, Kenny liked to spend time with his family at their camp in Maine as well as weekends at Cape Cod with his grandparents. He moved to Two Rivers with his family in 1978 and went to Washington High School, graduating in 1984.
Kenny cooked for many years, first at River Falls, then the Elbow Room and Lighthouse Inn. He then worked at Northern Labs of Manitowoc for 15 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Julie Blaisdell, Arizona, his mother: Judith Blaisdell, Two Rivers, siblings Amy (Robert) Noll of Two Rivers, Lynne Blaisdell of Brewster, Massachusetts, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. Blaisdell Sr., and grandparents Clayton and Ethel Wheeler.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation center, Manitowoc and a Celebration of Kenneth's life will take place at a later date.
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Blaisdell family with funeral arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in Kenny's memory.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020