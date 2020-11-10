Kenneth V. ChizekMaribel - Kenneth V. Chizek, age 81, of Maribel passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital, Green Bay, WI.Ken was born in Manitowoc to Joseph and Rose (Wellner) Chizek on June 7, 1939. He graduated from Holy Innocents Catholic School and attended Manitowoc Public Technical School. He spent eight years from 1957 to 1965 in the National Guard Company E. On October 8, 1960 he married Joan T. Kerscher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. They celebrated their 60th anniversary this October. Ken worked as a salesman for his father at Little Giant Supply. He was a carpenter working for Lunda Construction with Carpenter's Local 1146 and ended his career happily working for Frank Check Builders, Francis Creek.In his younger years, Ken enjoyed deer hunting with his son and friends. He also loved fishing, especially the yearly week spent up north with his children and grandchildren. When fishing with his grandchildren, he made sure they knew the rules and regulations. His greatest joy when he retired was golfing. Ken and Joan spent many hours golfing at Seven Lakes. They also enjoyed exploring many states and his favorite trip was an Alaskan Cruise.Ken is survived by his loving wife Joan. Additional survivors include twin daughters, Kari (Chet) Fraser of Ledgeview, WI, Kristi (Mike) Buhr of Denmark, WI, and son, Ken Chizek of Green Bay, WI. Six grandchildren, Nicole (fiancé, Tyler Turriff), Heather (Dr. Luke) Desilet, Michael (Kelsey) Buhr, Phillip Buhr, Elizabeth Chizek, and Shelby Chizek. He was highly anticipating the birth of his first great-grandchild, Baby Buhr, due in February. He loved and was proud of his children and grandchildren. Further survived by his sisters Lucy (Jim) Newman of Sheboygan Falls, WI, Shirley (Dave) Anhalt of Manitowoc, WI, and brothers, Al (Mary) of Valders, WI, Joe Chizek, of Manitowoc, WI. Two sisters-in-laws, Kathryn Treaster of Mt. Vernon, IL and Jean Kerscher of Lakewood, WI. Ken is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and his faithful companion Cooper.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Chizek, sister-in-law Diane Chizek, his mother and father-in-law, Anton "Tony" and Madeline "Madge" (Schuler) Kerscher, and brothers-in-law, Anton "Tony" Kerscher and Mike Kerscher.Due to the current state recommendations regarding COVID-19 safety, friends, and relatives may join a live stream Thursday, November 12, 2020, on the Lakeshore Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Santy officiating. Following a private family service Ken will be laid to rest at St. James Catholic Church Cemetery in Cooperstown. A celebration of Ken's life will be planned at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements.Ken's family would like to thank the Bellin Hospital staff for their kindness and compassion in his care.