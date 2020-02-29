|
|
Kevin K. Hoffman
Manitowoc - Kevin K. Hoffman, age 56, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life Thursday evening, February 27, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Kevin was born on August 9, 1963 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Robert and Angeline Duckett Hoffman. Kevin graduated from Roncalli High School with the class of 1981. He continued his education at Lakeshore Technical College where he received his Emergency Medical Technician Certification. Kevin was a member of the first graduating class in Manitowoc of Emergency Medical Technician Paramedics in 1991. He was employed from 1982 to 2003 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in the Emergency Department with the Ambulance Service. In 2003 Kevin then became employed with the City of Manitowoc Fire Department until May 2019 when he retired. He served a total of 37 years in the capacity of Emergency Medical Services to the Manitowoc community. Kevin was a Critical Care Paramedic, State Certified Firefighter 1, and Motor Pump and Aerial Apparatus Operator. On September 23, 1989 he married Laurie Pedersen at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the International Association of Firefighters. Kevin enjoyed golfing with his son David, bicycling and riding his motorcycle, kayaking, and especially spending time with his wife Laurie and son David.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laurie; one son, David; two brothers and two sisters: Anthony (Maureen) Hoffman, Manitowoc, Paul (Paulette) Hoffman, Manitowoc, Linda Wolfert, Oconomowoc, and Kay (Steve) Pierce, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Angeline Hoffman.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. led by Fr. Jose Lopez. The visitation will continue on Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Waldo on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials for a memorial fund being established in Kevin's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Kevin has been quoted as saying, "I have always believed that there was no higher honor than human service. To work as a team for common good, is truly a great deed. Thank you for that opportunity."
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020