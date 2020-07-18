Kevin M. Reichel
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Kevin M. Reichel, age 63, of Two Rivers died suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.
Kevin was born October 16, 1956 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Mark and Joyce (Hrubesky) Reichel. He was united in marriage to the former Anne Stoltzner on July 23, 1986 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers.
Kevin served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed at the Two Rivers Nuclear Plant before his retirement.
Survivors include his wife: Anne Reichel, Two Rivers; his children: David Reichel, Saudi Arabia; Susan Reichel, Two Rivers; two grandchildren: Peyton and Nathan; three siblings: Paul Reichel, Appleton; John Reichel, Minneapolis; Karen (David) Vandenheuvel, OK; two in-laws: Lynn Hutterer, Two Rivers; Thomas (Charlene) Stoltzner, OK; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl & Muriel Stoltzner and one sister-in-law Mary Reichel.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Reichel family with funeral arrangements.