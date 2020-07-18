1/1
Kevin M. Reichel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin M. Reichel

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Kevin M. Reichel, age 63, of Two Rivers died suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence.

Kevin was born October 16, 1956 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Mark and Joyce (Hrubesky) Reichel. He was united in marriage to the former Anne Stoltzner on July 23, 1986 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers.

Kevin served in the U.S. Marine Corp and was employed at the Two Rivers Nuclear Plant before his retirement.

Survivors include his wife: Anne Reichel, Two Rivers; his children: David Reichel, Saudi Arabia; Susan Reichel, Two Rivers; two grandchildren: Peyton and Nathan; three siblings: Paul Reichel, Appleton; John Reichel, Minneapolis; Karen (David) Vandenheuvel, OK; two in-laws: Lynn Hutterer, Two Rivers; Thomas (Charlene) Stoltzner, OK; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Carl & Muriel Stoltzner and one sister-in-law Mary Reichel.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Reichel family with funeral arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein & Stangel Funeral Home Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
July 17, 2020
Anne, So sorry for your loss.
Ken Mott
July 16, 2020
I worked with Kevin at Point Beach from 1982 to 1999. Always great fun to work with. We spent hours working together, often times just the two of us, sharing stories....and Kevin had some good ones! Kevin had a lot of funny and unique expressions. I actually kept a notebook of them that I still own. Kevin was a one of a kind. I missed working with him when I left Point Beach and will miss him even more now. Ann and family, I am so sorry for your loss.
Steve Van Boxtel
Friend
July 16, 2020
Always a great perspective on life. Thanks for the stories, I remember them all.
Adrianne Greenwood
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Ann:

I did not know you but I knew Kevin, working with him for 20 years at PBNP. I so sorry. My wife and I express our most sincere condolences.

It was always a treat to run into Kevin, during the work day because I never knew what interesting thing he would say!

We will keep you in our prayers!

Very Respectfully,

Mike & Denise Schultz
MICHAEL SCHULTZ
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Our deepest sympathies Ann to you and your family. Britt & Jackie Brittingham
Jackie Brittingham
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Ann, Susan and David,
I am so sorry to hear about Kevin's passing. My deepest condolences to you all in you time of grief. As I think back many memories are playing of the good times we had together. I will cherish those memories and think of them often.
Barbara Smith
Friend
July 16, 2020
To Ann, Susan and Dave; we are so sorry for your loss. Of course it is a loss to many of us. I worked directly with Kevin for about 15 years. I always sat near him in the lunch/break room because he was always good for a laugh and/or an insightful crossword answer (typically something that made no sense what-so-ever and was only known to avid crossword specialists). I also very much enjoyed our evenings when we would stop over at the house. Mary would sit upstairs with Ann while Kevin and I would listen to incredibly loud and clear 70's rock in the basement. Rest in Peace dear FRIEND Kevin!
AL McClary
Friend
July 16, 2020
Ann - My deepest sympathy for the passing of Kevin and an Irish blessing:
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sunshine warm upon your face.
May the rains fall upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.
John Kerrigan
Friend
July 16, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Kevin. He had a great sense of humour, quick with a joke and very helpful when I was new to Point Beach. Diann and I extend our sympathy to the Reichel family.
Michael Pajewski
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Ann, Susan and David, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family! Kevin was one of my best friends and we had a lot of fun together. He will be missed dearly! Kelly and I are saddened by his passing! Call if you need anything. Love, Bob and Kelly Mehorczyk
Bob Mehorczyk
Friend
July 16, 2020
Our condolences, Ann, to you and your family.
STEVEN LUTZKE
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Kevin was a Maintenance Electrician at PBNP and retired just a few years back.
Keven was always a quiet guy that kept to himself but always had a novel comeback comment whenever you talked to him.
I can remember attending gatherings with Keven back in the 70;s where Keven always showing up with his beautiful girl friend Ann on his arm.
I well remember attending Kevens and Anns wedding in Two Rivers at that quaint church on Washington street (now a Mung Community church).
We would run across Ann a few times over the years and ask how Kevin was doing and she would always come back with a smile and say great!

Tom
Thomas Sheley
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved