To Ann, Susan and Dave; we are so sorry for your loss. Of course it is a loss to many of us. I worked directly with Kevin for about 15 years. I always sat near him in the lunch/break room because he was always good for a laugh and/or an insightful crossword answer (typically something that made no sense what-so-ever and was only known to avid crossword specialists). I also very much enjoyed our evenings when we would stop over at the house. Mary would sit upstairs with Ann while Kevin and I would listen to incredibly loud and clear 70's rock in the basement. Rest in Peace dear FRIEND Kevin!

AL McClary

Friend