|
|
Kim A. Alaperet
Mishicot - Kim A. Alaperet, age 57, Mishicot resident, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls, after a five year battle with ovarian cancer. Kim was born July 4, 1962 in Manitowoc to Daniel and Audrey Rezek Johanek Jr. and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a 1980 graduate of the Mishicot High School. Kim married Gene Alaperet Jr. July 1, 2000 in Two Rivers. He preceded her in death May 13, 2019. She was employed for 22 years for the Cawley Co. in Manitowoc, and belonged to the Events Committee at Cawley. Kim enjoyed traveling to the UP and also enjoyed spending time with Judy Wegner's pet dog "Bandit".
She is survived by her mother: Audrey Johanek, of Zander, one brother: Darryl Johanek, of Zander, one sister: Dawn Barrett, of Denmark, and Dawn's two sons: Adam and Josh. She is further survived by Gene's father: Gene Alaperet Sr. and his wife Sue, Gene's mother: Jackie, two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Kimberly and John Kulpa and their two daughters: Katelyn and Jordyn, and Lorie Alaperet all of Two Rivers, and by her very special friends: Patti Guetschow, of Mishicot, and Judy Wegner of Zander. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her father Daniel Johanek Jr., a sister-in-law: Pam Niemi, and by her beloved dog: "Molly". Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot, with the Reverend Santiago Turiano Jr. and Pastoral Minister Christal Wavrunek officiating. Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Kim wanted to express a very special thank you to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center of Two Rivers, and to her fellow employees at the Cawley Co, and to her special friend Patti Guetschow for all of the support and special care she received during her five year battle with ovarian cancer. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Pink Heals of Manitowoc County.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020