Kim E. Brault
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Kim E. Brault, age 68, of Two Rivers passed away on Saturday evening, April 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers after complications from a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving husband and two children.
Kim was born February 18, 1952 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Howard and Lois (Brocher) Perry. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the class of 1971. On August 11, 1973 she was united in marriage to Regis "Reggie" Brault at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers.
Kim spent nearly 50 years in a career helping others; she always put everyone else first. She was unselfish, kind, had a smile for everyone and brought out the best in everyone that surrounded her. She spoiled her grandkids rotten, and with a devilish grin, continuously sneaked them treats much to the chagrin of their parents. Kim loved the outdoors. She would spend countless hours tending to her flowers, basking in the sun on her deck, or simply taking a stroll. Though, it always wasn't peace and quiet. She loved a little rabble rousing from time-to-time by taking "chopper" rides on her pink moped around town. She will be sorely missed by everyone in her life; especially her husband Reggie.
Survivors include her husband: Reggie Brault, Two Rivers; her children: Aaron (Jenny) Brault, Sheboygan; Aarika (Darrin) Pavlik, Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren: Austin, Avery and Anika Pavlik; Sawyer and Isabelle Brault; her siblings: Lynn (Roger) Zunker; Kevin (Cheryl) Perry; Paige (Tom) Grall; Robin (Joe) Riha; and Kriss (Mark) Barner, all of Two Rivers; one sister-in-law: Shirley Brault, Two Rivers; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kim was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law: Richard Brault and Ron (Dolly) Brault.
Due to precautions put in place by health officials at this time, private family services were held and Kim was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Brault family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2020