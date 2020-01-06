|
|
Kim (Hoffman) Koehler
Green Bay - Kim (Hoffman) Koehler, 68, Green Bay, passed away January 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on February 12, 1951, she is the daughter of late Paul and Betty Reich. She graduated from Pembine High School in 1969. After completing her education Holy Family Convent in Manitowoc Kim worked as an LPN at the Rainbow House in Manitowoc as a nurse. She married Robert Hoffman in 1973 and they had three children together, Robert C., Jared, and Ashley. Kim loved to travel, quilting, crafting, cooking, volunteering, reading, antiquing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh; three children; four grandchildren, Lennon, Christoph, Lydia, and Leo; brother, James (Becky) Reich; ex husband, Robert L. Hoffman.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kurt; she is at peace with her beloved grandmother, Beatrice (Nur-Nur).
Private family services were held.
In lieu of other expressions please direct any cards or memorials to 243 N. Broadway, and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020