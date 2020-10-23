Kim Marie Elsen
Two Rivers - We are saddened to announce that Kim Marie Elsen, age 63, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Kim was surrounded by family when she got her wings.
She was born to Paul and Ann (Petri) Engelland in Two Rivers, WI, on September 29, 1957. Kim attended St. John's Lutheran School then Washington High School in Two Rivers, graduating in 1975. Kim was known and loved by many people. She met her husband, Steve Elsen during her snowmobile days when she was known as "Queen of the River." Kim loved spending time with her family, especially cooking and shopping. She loved life and her laughter was infectious.
Kim spent many years working for Eggers Industries. She was the best at what she did. Sadly, in November of 2013, Kim was diagnosed with dementia. This disease stoled many things from her, but not the love of her family. With undying love and patience, her husband Steve was able to keep her at home until the end of her life. She was so very loved by her family, and she would have done anything for her family. She will be dearly missed by many of the lives she touched throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steve Elsen; their children: Sarah (Steve) Reimer, Jacob (Carmen Ruiz) Elsen, and Steve (Deb LaChappelle) Elsen, Jr. ; her grandchildren: Lily, Grace, and Ruby Reimer; Mariangelys and Adriam Ruiz; Myranda (Genaro) Rivera and Macyn Elsen-Zahn; as well as great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Lori Meyer, Steve (Donna) Engelland, Amy (Mark) Horstman, and Bill (Ginnie Cappaert) Engelland; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dennis (Theresa) Elsen and Pat (Duane) Lantinen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Family always held a special place in her heart.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ann Engelland; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Dorothy Elsen; and a brother-in-law, James Elsen, Sr.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 30th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3607 45th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the memorial service. Cremation has taken place. The funeral service will be live streamed at kime.sjtworivers.org
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. John's Lutheran Church, Friday October 30th from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. Social distance guidelines will be followed.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Memorial donations in Kim's name would be appreciated to Dementia Research.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Elsen family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful caregivers of Homecare Health Services & Hospice, especially Sheila for the amazing care and kindness extended to our beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
Psalm 30:5…"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."