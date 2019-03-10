|
Kim T. Schweigert
Manitowoc - Kim T. Schweigert, age 63, a Manitowoc resident, entered eternal life on Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Kim was born on October 2, 1955 in Merrill. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Doris Woller Schweigert. Kim moved to Manitowoc in 1969. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1974. Kim was employed with Mirro Aluminum for four years and employed with Manitowoc Ice for the following 37 years from where she retired on August 1, 2014. Kim was a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club serving as the newsletter editor, secretary and on the board of directors, former member of the Manitowoc Jaycees and board of director's member, and also involved with Masquers and Forst Inn in Tish Mills. She enjoyed sailing, shooting pool in local pool leagues and tournaments, and riding her motorcycle.
She is survived by her daughter: Rachel Schweigert, Sheboygan; one sister: Lynn Louise (James) Reinke; two brothers: Todd (Frannie) Schweiger and Guy Schweigert; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Doris Schwiegert.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of her cremains at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Following the funeral service there will be a luncheon held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019